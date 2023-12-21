Local traffic - BVG orders 50 new electric articulated buses

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG ) is expanding its bus fleet with 50 new articulated electric buses. As the company announced on Thursday, the first vehicle is due to be delivered at the end of 2024, with the remaining 49 to be delivered in 2025. The order will significantly increase the number of BVG electric buses: Germany's largest public transport company currently has 228 electric buses in operation, 17 of which are articulated buses.

The new articulated electric buses from the manufacturer Solaris are 18 meters long and offer space for around 100 passengers, with 41 fixed seats. According to BVG, they can be charged within a few minutes during operation using pantographs at the terminal stops. "This gives them a practically unlimited range on their route during operation," it said. Further charging points are to be installed at terminal stops throughout the city over the next few years.

The purchase of the buses is being subsidized by the Federal Ministry of Transport. BVG will cover the costs that would have been incurred for comparable diesel buses. "The remaining additional costs for electromobility will be borne by the state of Berlin as part of the transport contract concluded," the BVG announced.

A new bus depot is being set up in Berlin-Marienfelde in view of the growing fleet. In addition to a workshop and service hall, an administration building as well as parking and charging facilities for around 220 e-buses are to be built on a 65,000 square meter site in Säntisstraße.

To date, the proportion of electric bus es at BVG is around 15 percent. In total, around 1600 buses are on the road for BVG in Berlin. The company plans to convert its entire fleet to e-drives by 2030.

