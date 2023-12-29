BVB legend becomes Terzic's new assistant coach

The turnaround mission at Borussia Dortmund has a new, old face. Nuri Şahin, an ex-professional from the club, is joining Edin Terzic's coaching staff. His current Turkish club is already saying goodbye to the 35-year-old.

A true club legend is set to initiate a turnaround at Borussia Dortmund together with coach Edin Terzic. According to information from Goal and Spox, former BVB professional Nuri Şahin is to act as assistant coach. The 35-year-old is currently head coach of Turkish first division side Antalyaspor and is set to join the Black & Yellows in the winter.

The Turkish club confirmed an offer from the Bundesliga club and Şahin's imminent departure. "As Antalyaspor, we are sorry to lose a great coach like Nuri Şahin. But we are also proud that he has received an offer from a club like Borussia Dortmund," said deputy CEO Alkan Evren to the AA newspaper.

Şahin last played for Antalyaspor as a professional and has been the club's coach and head of department since October 2021 following the end of his career. The 52-time Turkish international trained at BVB as a youth player before becoming the youngest ever Bundesliga professional in 2005. He became German champion with Dortmund in 2011 and moved to Real Madrid. Sahin returned in January 2013 and stayed until 2018, playing 274 competitive matches for BVB.

Mission turnaround

A few days before Christmas, the club decided to keep Terzic on as coach. Despite an ongoing sporting downturn with no wins in six competitive matches and a drop to fifth place, the Bundesliga club has decided to continue working with the 41-year-old. This was the result of several hours of talks with managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke, sporting director Sebastian Kehl, club advisor Matthias Sammer and Terzic. Following the critical review of the past few months, none of those involved wanted to comment publicly - as is customary at BVB after this regular meeting at the end of the year.

Borussia thus spared itself a Christmas quake. Despite media speculation about an imminent separation, the club's management has opted for continuity when it comes to the coaching issue. The fact that Watzke has always appreciated Terzic's passionate work and maintains a friendly relationship with him is likely to have had a significant influence on the decision. Only months ago, the club boss had affirmed that he wanted to work with Terzic "for the next few years". Even the whistles of many spectators after the disappointing 1:1 draw against Mainz on the last matchday before the winter break could not change the managing director's assessment. In the knowledge of the loyalty of the club management, Terzic answered the question of whether he believed he would still be BVB coach in the new year with astonishing confidence after the game: "Of course I believe in it."

For Terzic, who was born in nearby Menden, the fairytale of the fan in the south stand who became the coach of his favorite team continues for the time being. His mission to turn things around will begin at the training camp in Marbella from January 3 to 9. The fact that he has already managed to rescue the club twice from similarly precarious situations speaks in favor of the coach staying on. As Lucien Favre's successor, Terzic led the team, which had been reeling for a long time, to cup victory in mid-December 2020. Last season, BVB even went into the winter break in sixth place, but embarked on an impressive comeback and only missed out on the championship thanks to a 2-2 draw against Mainz on the final matchday.

After the vote of confidence in Terzic, the managers believe the professionals have a duty to deliver. Above all, the discrepancy between the mostly good performances in the Champions League and the many weak performances in the Bundesliga is causing puzzlement. For the league restart in Darmstadt on January 13, the fluctuations in form should come to an end.

Source: www.ntv.de