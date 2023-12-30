BVB coach Sahin eagerly awaits "my home"

He turns his back on his first position as head coach and voluntarily becomes an assistant - to return home, as Nuri Sahin calls it. For him, home is Borussia Dortmund. The 35-year-old is returning to the place "where it all began".

Nuri Sahin is eagerly awaiting his appointment as assistant coach of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. "Now it's time to return to the place where it all began," Sahin wrote in a statement on X, in which he also said goodbye to the fans of Turkish first division club Antalyaspor: "It's time for Borussia Dortmund, my home."

Sahin had been head coach at Antalyaspor since October 2021 and his contract, which ran until 2026, was terminated. An emotional moment for the 35-year-old. "Antalyaspor gave me the first opportunity of my coaching career. Together with my players, we have achieved successes that will go down in the club's history. We had difficult times, but we overcame them hand in hand," the 35-year-old wrote to the Antalyaspor fans: "I really felt that this place had become my home." He had gained unforgettable impressions with the first division club, "which I will remember with pride for the rest of my life".

He will now become assistant to coach Edin Terzić at BVB, with whom he won the league and cup and reached the Champions League final. In addition to Sahin, ex-professional Sven Bender has also joined the coaching team. "We have intensively analyzed the course of the season so far. One of the things we realized together was that we wanted to give new impetus to the coaching staff," said sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who had played together with both of them.

Sahin began his career at BVB. The 52-time Turkish international was trained at the club as a youth player before becoming the youngest ever Bundesliga professional in 2005. He became German champion with Dortmund in 2011 and moved to Real Madrid. Sahin returned in January 2013 and stayed until 2018, playing 274 competitive matches for BVB.

