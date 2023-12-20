Bundesliga - BVB captain Can: It's not always down to the coach

For Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can, the question of coaching is not an issue despite the team's poor performances in the Bundesliga. When asked on Sky on Tuesday evening about his relationship with Edin Terzic, the German international replied with a smile: "Good. We're still in the Champions League, it's not always down to the coach. It has nothing to do with the coach if the ball hits the crossbar."

After the disappointing 1:1 (1:1) against FSV Mainz, BVB have only won one of their last eight games in the Bundesliga and are now winless in six competitive matches. They are also out of the DFB Cup. "It's not going well at the moment. It's simply the decisive moments that aren't on our side at the moment. I can't blame the boys, they're giving everything, they want to win, they want to be successful. But it's not working at the moment," said Can. The aim is to clear their heads over Christmas and then attack again in the new year. In the top flight, BVB finished top of their group and reached the round of 16.

Chief defender Mats Hummels addressed the fans via Instagram. "It's a huge honor to be able to play in front of these fans in this stadium. And it could be so much fun. I hope we get to go there again," wrote the 35-year-old.

