16th Bundesliga matchday - BVB also slip up against Mainz - Darmstadt show fighting spirit

Borussia Dortmund went into the winter break with another setback. Dortmund, who have been in crisis in the Bundesliga for weeks, were unable to overcome a 1:1 (1:0) draw against FSV Mainz 05 on Tuesday evening.

At the same time, TSG Hoffenheim conceded a late goal to end 3:3 (2:1) against SV Darmstadt 98 and thus remain three points behind fifth-placed BVB. Earlier, RB Leipzig had also dropped points in the race for the Champions League places with a 1:1 (0:0) draw at Werder Bremen.

Julian Brandt (29th minute) had given Dortmund the lead with a free-kick. Sepp van den Berg (43) equalized shortly before the break. BVB should have led by more in the first half given the numerous scoring opportunities, but the hosts played surprisingly harmlessly after the break.

Darmstadt equalize three times

Hoffenheim also experienced a sobering evening in the end. Andrej Kramaric (14th) and Ihlas Bebou (28th/66th) scored for the hosts. However, Luca Pfeiffer (23') and Tim Skarke (57'/86') secured the draw for the promoted team.

Earlier in the evening, Werder Bremen had been lucky to snatch a point from Leipzig. Loïs Openda (47 minutes) had put the visitors ahead shortly after the break. Justin Njinmah (75) equalized for Bremen with a beautiful shot from distance. Thanks to the points, Werder at least slightly extended their lead over the direct relegation places for the time being. Leipzig, who are still in third place, could be overtaken by VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Source: www.stern.de