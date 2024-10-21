BuyBuy Baby Announces Closure of All Stores Once More

As part of a strategic change, the retailer is transitioning to an online-only business model, leading to the closure of its 10 physical stores by year-end. Exemplifying this shift, BuyBuy Baby stated on its website that the decision was made after closely listening to their loyal customers and business associates.

Closure sales are underway in their remaining stores, with gift cards being valid until October 31. The registration of baby items on BuyBuy Baby's website and the usability of gift cards will continue as usual.

BuyBuy Baby's comeback to physical stores, which once spanned up to 120 locations in the US, was short-lived, lasting barely 12 months. Its revival was limited to several eastern states.

In 2023, the company's former parent organization, Bed Bath & Beyond, filed for bankruptcy and sold BuyBuy Baby's intellectual property and trademark rights for a staggering $15.5 million to Dream On Me Industries, a distinguished baby product designer and supplier based in New Jersey.

Eventually, Dream On Me announced plans to reopen some locations, aiming to establish up to 100 stores in the near future. However, BuyBuy Baby faced a skeptical customer base, grappling with the effects of inflation and intense competition from competitors like Amazon and Target, which have solidified their hold over the sector.

Unfortunately, BuyBuy Baby's resurgence was hindered, whereas its formerly associated brand, Bed Bath & Beyond, revealed its plans to return to physical stores just last week, through a partnership with its past competitor, The Container Store.

