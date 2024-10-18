Butterball simplifies the most challenging aspect of preparing a Thanksgiving turkey.

Butterball presents a novel solution with their freshly introduced frozen turkey, claiming to bypass the tedious hours-long thawing procedure. This week, the turkey juggernaut of the USA launched their new "Cook from Frozen" turkey, necessitating only two straightforward actions: unwrapping it and transferring it into the oven.

Despite the company asserting it's merely for user-friendliness, this new offering potentially appeals to novice Thanksgiving hosts, as per Neil Saunders, a retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail. He added his perspective to CNN, stating, "This product tackles numerous concerns, and it's particularly enticing to newer consumers likely hosting Thanksgiving for the first time. Its convenience focus is crucial for everyone, especially on a hectic day."

According to a Butterball press release, thawing a turkey ranks among their top annual inquiries. To address this issue, they have developed a uniquely frozen turkey intended to reduce stress and mess with no need to remove the neck and giblets.

This "innovative proposal" further simplifies the turkey-cooking process by eliminating tasks generally associated with it, such as brining, basting, or even seasoning. Butterball has formulated a "special solution" that maintains moist meat throughout the approximately 5-hour long roasting time.

However, opting for effortless turkey preparation means abandoning a traditional aspect: Chefs can no longer stuff the turkey, as the website pointed out. Butterball advises preparing the stuffing separately, citing food safety concerns should one opt for internal stuffing.

The new turkey is available at major supermarkets, such as Harris Teeter, Publix, specific Walmart and Kroger locations, and chain stores like Fry’s and Ralphs.

This new "Cook from Frozen" turkey by Butterball could be a game-changer for business at food establishments during the holiday season, as it offers a simplified cooking process. For individuals planning their first Thanksgiving dinner, the convenience of this product makes food preparation less daunting.

