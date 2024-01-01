Turn of the year - Busy New Year's Eve for Saar police

According to the Saarland police, they were called out to around 400 incidents on New Year's Eve. Throughout the evening, reports were received that fireworks or rockets had been deliberately thrown or shot at people, buildings and vehicles, the state police headquarters in Saarbrücken announced on Monday.

Some people were injured by fireworks, it said, but the injuries were mostly minor. However, a 45-year-old man in Sulzbach was seriously injured while handling fireworks and underwent surgery in hospital. His 13-year-old son was slightly injured and also required treatment.

According to the police, they responded to 29 fires, mostly involving containers, hedges and garbage cans. In Malstatt, a house gable was damaged by fire - possibly caused by a firework.

In Neunkirchen, a house fire was reported, possibly caused by fireworks. All residents were outside the house, so no one was injured. The apartment on fire was not habitable, all other residents of the house were able to return. In addition, three vehicle fires were registered.

No attacks on the fire department or emergency services had been reported by the morning. The number of acts of resistance or attacks against the police was also "at a pleasingly low level". However, one member of the emergency services was slightly injured by a firework battery.

