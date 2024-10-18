Bush's spouse voices concerns over perceived German harshness

Bushido's spouse, Anna-Maria Ferchichi, isn't excited about returning to Germany. She mentions, "The further I get from Germany, the more I notice the vibe has shifted. I find Germans quite impolite and uninviting." The influencer enjoys the familial connection she encounters in Dubai, where she resides with her large family. She expresses difficulty adjusting to the impoliteness and coldness she encountered in Germany, stating, "I find it challenging to cope with the rudeness and unfriendliness in Germany again." Although Germany has its captivating moments, she also points out encounters with "rude personnel at the airport and bakery every time."

Despite living in Dubai for some time, she and her husband, Anis Mohamed Ferchichi, frequently visit Germany. They even plan to tour Germany together for their podcast, "In Bed with Anna-Maria and Anis Ferchichi" (on RTL+). Their tour will commence on October 24 at Berlin's Admiralspalast.

"Germany is completely out of the question for me"

Ferchichi mentions that she only wishes to visit Germany for work engagements and mandatory appointments and can't envision living there again. Her conclusion: "Germany is completely out of the question for me."

The couple has been married since 2012 and shares seven children together. Their youngest triplets, Leonora, Naima, and Amaya, will be celebrating their third birthday soon. Apart from her husband and children, Ferchichi also has an adult son from her previous marriage. In 2022, she moved to Dubai along with Bushido and their family.

