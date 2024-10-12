Bush's spouse finds rappers amusing

Bushido's spouse, Anna-Maria Ferchichi, now finds her husband less thrilling, as she put it. She expressed her feelings regarding his approach to noise, mentioning how she wouldn't have dialed the police if her German neighbor played music past midnight. "That'd be too much of a Party pooper for me," she stated. Anna-Maria and Anis Mohamed Ferchichi, who've been married since 2012 with seven kids, reside in Dubai. "Anis is a tad more tedious than me," she added, being Sarah Connor's sibling.

Both of them have a shared focus on parenting, she mentioned. Phones are a no-go in eateries, hobbies and education are highly valued, and school success is non-negotiable, as shown by their straight-A students. "We're just like any other parents, waking up at 8 AM on weekends to cheer on our kids at soccer," she stated.

The Honest Bedroom Chat

Anna-Maria is straightforward about their intimate matters. She recently discussed their sex life on Instagram, addressing queries about oral and anal sex. When asked about oral, she replied, "We do that more often than traditional intercourse." She also openly confessed to enjoying anal sex: "We gave it a try today. Both of us appreciate it." She acknowledged finding her husband attractive and appealing.

Their podcast, named "Sleeping with Anna-Maria and Anis Ferchichi," is set to debut in Germany in late October. Their first event is scheduled for October 24 at the Admiralspalast in Berlin.

Anna-Maria's openness extends beyond intimate matters, as she mentioned her admiration for Bushido's code of conduct, Bushido. She appreciates his dedication and discipline, which are core principles of this ancient Japanese samurai code.

Despite their candidness in their podcast and social media, Anna-Maria and Bushido manage to maintain privacy in their personal life, preferring to let their actions speak louder than words when it comes to their relationship.

