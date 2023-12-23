Bushman wants to equip police with stun guns

In order to protect police officers more effectively, Marco Buschmann calls for better equipment for the emergency services. In view of the increasing violence against officers, the Minister of Justice recommends stun guns. Their use is already permitted in some federal states.

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann has spoken out in favor of the use of long-range stun guns ("Tasers") in all federal states in view of violence against police officers, such as during New Year's Eve riots. The FDP politician wrote to Berlin's Senator for Justice Felor Badenberg, who is currently Chairwoman of the Conference of Justice Ministers of the Federal States, that the protection of emergency services under criminal law can already be adequately guaranteed today.

"It is necessary to apply these instruments consistently. Difficulties in identifying perpetrators cannot be solved by tightening criminal regulations," said Buschmann in the letter, which was first reported in the "Tagesspiegel". Buschmann referred to the result of a review requested by the justice ministers of the federal states following the New Year's Eve/New Year's Day 2023 riots. As a result, he sees no need to tighten the law.

"Preventive effect"

"However, the best possible equipment for police officers undoubtedly contributes to the effective protection of emergency services", says Buschmann. Data surveys indicate that Tasers "have a preventative effect, which is why I would like to encourage the examination of a nationwide deployment in those federal states where this is not yet the case".

Rhineland-Palatinate was the first federal state to introduce Tasers at the end of 2018. The ranged electro-pulse device is intended to enable police officers to keep an attacker at a distance - without the risk of fatal injury as with a firearm. The police officer shoots arrows connected to a wire from a distance of two to five meters. This is painful for the victim. The dart penetrates one centimeter deep into the skin and emits an electrical impulse. The current affects the nerves and muscles, causing incapacitation for a few seconds.

