Federal Minister of Justice - Bushman in favor of using Tasers in all federal states

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann has spoken out in favor of the use of distance electro-pulse devices ("Tasers") in all federal states in view of violence against police officers such as during New Year's Eve riots. The FDP politician wrote to Berlin's Senator for Justice Felor Badenberg (non-party), who is currently Chairwoman of the Conference of Justice Ministers of the federal states, that the criminal protection of emergency services can already be adequately guaranteed today. "It is necessary to apply these instruments consistently. Difficulties in identifying perpetrators cannot be solved by tightening criminal regulations," said Buschmann in the letter, which was first reported on Saturday by the "Tagesspiegel". It was also made available to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Buschmann referred to the result of a review that the justice ministers of the federal states had requested following the riots on New Year's Eve/New Year's Day 2023. As a result, he sees no need to tighten the law. "However, the best possible equipment for police officers undoubtedly contributes to the effective protection of emergency services," said Buschmann. Data surveys indicate that Tasers "have a preventative effect, which is why I would like to encourage the examination of a nationwide use in those federal states where this is not yet the case".

Rhineland-Palatinate was the first federal state to introduce Tasers at the end of 2018. The remote electro-pulse device is intended to enable police officers to keep an attacker at a distance - without the risk of fatal injury as with a firearm. The police officer shoots arrows connected to a wire from a distance of two to five meters. This is painful for the victim. The arrow penetrates one centimeter deep into the skin and emits an electrical impulse. The current affects the nerves and muscles, causing incapacitation for a few seconds.

