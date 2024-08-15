- Buschmann says that secret searches are "absolutely taboo"

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann rejects the planned expansion of BKA powers for residential searches proposed by Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). "There will be no powers for secret snooping in homes," the FDP politician told the "Bild" newspaper. "We don't do that in a state governed by the Basic Law. That would be a complete taboo."

Faeser wants to allow the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) to conduct covert searches of homes in certain cases, according to a draft from her ministry, which is currently being discussed within the federal government. This measure would only be permitted if there is a specific threat of a terrorist attack and uncertainty about the exact stage of the planning, the draft states.

Faeser wants to amend the BKA Act

The draft bill to amend the Federal Criminal Police Office Act and the Federal Police Act also includes the power to compare biometric image data on the internet and the permission to evaluate already collected data and identify existing connections using AI-based tools.

As the Minister of the Constitution, I reject such ideas, said Buschmann about the draft. If someone were to seriously propose this, such a proposal would not pass the cabinet, nor would there be a majority in parliament for it.

