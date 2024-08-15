Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsSearch of dwelling

Buschmann says that secret searches are "absolutely taboo"

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wants the BKA to be able to secretly search apartments in the future - at least in cases of suspected terrorism. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann criticizes this.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Marco Buschmann (FDP), Federal Minister of Justice
Marco Buschmann (FDP), Federal Minister of Justice

- Buschmann says that secret searches are "absolutely taboo"

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann rejects the planned expansion of BKA powers for residential searches proposed by Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). "There will be no powers for secret snooping in homes," the FDP politician told the "Bild" newspaper. "We don't do that in a state governed by the Basic Law. That would be a complete taboo."

Faeser wants to allow the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) to conduct covert searches of homes in certain cases, according to a draft from her ministry, which is currently being discussed within the federal government. This measure would only be permitted if there is a specific threat of a terrorist attack and uncertainty about the exact stage of the planning, the draft states.

Faeser wants to amend the BKA Act

The draft bill to amend the Federal Criminal Police Office Act and the Federal Police Act also includes the power to compare biometric image data on the internet and the permission to evaluate already collected data and identify existing connections using AI-based tools.

As the Minister of the Constitution, I reject such ideas, said Buschmann about the draft. If someone were to seriously propose this, such a proposal would not pass the cabinet, nor would there be a majority in parliament for it.

Faeser's proposal to amend the BKA Act includes plans for the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) to conduct a search of dwelling in certain circumstances, such as when there's a specific threat of a terrorist attack and uncertainty about the exact stage of planning. However, Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann strongly opposes this, stating that there will be no powers for secret snooping in homes in a state governed by the Basic Law.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public