Buschmann gives details on reform of parentage law - reform to come soon

The parentage reform should, among other things, "ensure that all children can have a legally secure relationship with both parents from birth", said Buschmann with regard to children with mothers in same-sex partnerships. "That's why we want to ensure that in such cases, the partner of the woman who gives birth to the child can also become the child's mother without having to adopt the child," he said.

Until now, the partner has had to officially adopt the biological child of the other woman. This step is "laborious, cost-intensive and associated with legal uncertainty", said Buschmann. "Affected families often find it a heavy burden."

Buschmann emphasized that the reform would not shake the proven principles of current law. "In future, too, a child should not be able to have more than two legal parents. And in future, too, the woman who gave birth to the child should always be the child's mother."

Very soon in the new year, he will also present key points for the reform of custody and access rights, the minister announced. "We want to better support separating parents in caring for their children as partners," he said. "To this end, we want to regulate the alternating model in law for the first time. We also want to strengthen parents' autonomy and options and expand 'small custody rights'."

Buschmann let it be known that he also wanted to present proposals for the so-called community of responsibility quickly. "We have held many constructive discussions on this project in the federal government in recent months," he said. "I am confident that we will be able to go public with our ideas in the near future." Today, responsibility is also taken beyond the family and partnership - "the community of responsibility should take this into account", said the Minister.

The modernization of family law is one of the most important legal policy projects in this legislative period, emphasized Buschmann. "I want to make decisive progress here in the new year: 2024 should be the year in which we bring the promise of family law reform to life."

Source: www.stern.de