Bus services restricted on New Year's Eve in Berlin

Passengers must be prepared for restrictions on bus services in Berlin on New Year's Eve. This applies in particular to routes in Kreuzberg and Neukölln, as the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) announced on request. Numerous stops along Sonnenallee and in the direction of Hermannplatz will not be served. "The safety of passengers and staff is of course our top priority," said a BVG spokesperson on Saturday. As one reason, the spokesman told the "Tagesspiegel" newspaper, citing past experiences and citing firecracker throwing as an example.

The company would decide on what to offer on New Year's Eve in close consultation with the police. "In the event of further police road closures, we will also adjust other lines accordingly," explained the BVG spokesperson. He therefore advised passengers to check the timetable information in the app and on the website at the turn of the year.

In addition to the restrictions in the Sonnenallee area, there are also detour on bus routes 106, 187 and N26. This is due to the celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate and on Straße des 17.

