Bus hits car: 60,000 euros damage

A collision between a bus and a car near Ummendorf (Biberach district) caused 60,000 euros in damage. A 74-year-old woman and her passenger were slightly injured in the accident on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The woman braked her car on a district road to almost walking speed due to the low sun. The bus behind her was also slowing down, but the driver overlooked the 74-year-old's car. The bus hit the rear of the car. The passengers on the bus were uninjured in the accident.

