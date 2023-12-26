District of Biberach - Bus hits car: 60,000 euros damage
A collision between a bus and a car near Ummendorf (Biberach district) caused 60,000 euros in damage. A 74-year-old woman and her passenger were slightly injured in the accident on Monday, police said on Tuesday.
The woman braked her car on a district road to almost walking speed due to the low sun. The bus behind her was also slowing down, but the driver overlooked the 74-year-old's car. The bus hit the rear of the car. The passengers on the bus were uninjured in the accident.
Police press release
Source: www.stern.de