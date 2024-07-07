Witnesses wanted - Bus hits 15-year-old on e-scooter - fatally injured

A 15-year-old was run over by a bus and fatally injured on a E-Scooter in Meckenheim (Rhin-Sieg-District). The teenager was crossing the Siebengebirgsring with the E-Scooter in the afternoon when the crossing bus hit her, according to police information. The young woman died at the scene of her injuries.

During the accident, there were bus passengers. The police are asking these and other witnesses for information about the accident.

The accident occurred in Meckenheim, which is located in North Rhine-Westphalia. Despite the traffic, the bus failed to notice the teenager cross the road, leading to the fatal accident with the E-Scooter.

