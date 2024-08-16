- Bus driver after fatal accident: The light was green

In the trial of a bus driver accused of running a red light and causing a fatal accident, the 33-year-old defendant denied the charge at the opening of the trial at Frankfurt's local court. "The light was green," he said, adding, "Without a doubt." He is charged with negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm. The prosecution believes the light had been red for at least 24 seconds when the bus crossed the line.

Woman dies in ambulance

In the noon accident of September 9, 2019, in the Frankfurt district of Rodelheim, his bus collided with a car turning from the opposite direction. The car was thrown around 30 meters by the impact. The 59-year-old mother of the car driver, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was severely injured and later died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. She had suffered from heart and lung conditions, according to the indictment.

Passengers and bus driver injured

Four women in the bus were injured, two severely. Among them was a pregnant woman who suffered a fracture in the lumbar spine region. She still experiences pain, she testified. The bus driver was also injured, with glass fragments flying into his eye. He is now doing well and continues to drive the bus on the accident route.

Verdict expected soon

The trial will continue next Tuesday with the questioning of more witnesses. According to the original plan, the verdict will be announced on that day.

The 59-year-old woman sustained an injury to her body during the bus collision and unfortunately passed away in the ambulance. Despite the bus driver's claim that the light was green, witness testimonies and video evidence suggest that the light was red for an extended period, potentially contributing to the severity of the injuries.

Read also: