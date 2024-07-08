Police - Bus crashes into van - both drivers seriously injured

In a collision between a city bus and a small transporter at Engelsbrand (Enzkreis), both drivers sustained serious injuries. Two of the bus's passengers out of a total of four suffered lighter injuries, according to a police spokesperson. The small transporter had previously driven onto the wrong lane. The exact cause was initially unclear. The road was completely blocked. A rescue helicopter was in use.

