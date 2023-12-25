Skip to content
Accident - Bus crashes into tree: three passengers injured

Three passengers on a night bus were slightly injured in an accident on the way to a disco. The 42-year-old bus driver drove off the road near Legden (Borken district) on Sunday night for an as yet unexplained reason. This was reported by the police on Monday. The bus then crashed into a tree. The driver and another passenger were uninjured. The ambulance service took the three slightly injured people, aged 29, 37 and 44, to hospital.

