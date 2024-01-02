Accidents - Bus crashes into house - driver dead, passengers uninjured

A bus driver has died after crashing his bus into a house wall in Wennigsen in the Hanover region. The man lost control of the vehicle on Tuesday, presumably due to a medical emergency, and drove off the road, a police spokesman said in the evening. The eight passengers on the bus were uninjured.

The bus driver reportedly died in hospital. It is still unclear whether the accident was the cause of death - or the medical emergency. The bus probably crashed into the empty house at low speed. No further information was initially available.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de