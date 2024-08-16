Supply in children's clinic - Burns - Child touches faulty power adapter in ICE

A one-year-old child suffered multiple pinhead-sized burns on their arms and legs after touching a power adapter in a socket on an ICE train. The child's mother also suffered burns on her arm, according to federal police. Both injuries were minor, a spokesperson said.

The train stopped unexpectedly at Hockenheim station (Rhein-Neckar district) due to the incident. The child was taken to a pediatric clinic by emergency services.

Initial findings suggest no indication of intentional criminal activity. The adapter is believed to be the remains of a plug, the spokesperson said. "We don't know what was attached to it yet." Police are still investigating who the adapter belonged to.

The spokesperson said it's likely that both the child and the mother came into contact with exposed metal pins in the adapter's housing. However, the mother was too shocked to be questioned initially: "She was so shocked that she couldn't be questioned yet." It's also ruled out that the adapter belonged to her. Police have secured the adapter.

Police are also looking for any potential witnesses or other victims. The incident occurred on Thursday around 2:15 PM in ICE 518, carriage 22, on the journey from Stuttgart to Mannheim. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 0721 120160 or report it via the contact form on www.bundespolizei.de.

The power adapter, which caused the burns, is an electrical device that malfunctioned. The pediatric clinic is equipping itself to handle electric-related injuries due to the incident.

Read also: