Burning furniture store in Bad Hersfeld

The fire department in Bad Hersfeld has been in action since the early morning.

A furniture store is on fire in Bad Hersfeld. Residents should keep windows and doors closed. (symbolic image)

In Bad Hersfeld, a furniture store has been on fire since early morning. According to the police, the flames had already gone out of the roof of the building when the emergency services arrived. Shortly thereafter, the furniture store was fully engulfed in flames. Due to the firefighting efforts, traffic disruptions may occur during rush hour. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are currently unknown. Previously reported by Hessenschau.

The fire at the furniture store in Bad Hersfeld had spread to the entire building after the emergency services arrival. The local police and fire department are investigating the cause of the fire in the now extensively damaged furniture store. Despite the efforts of the fire department, traffic disruptions in the area continued to be a concern, especially during rush hour.

