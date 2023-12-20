Karlsruhe district - Burning electric blanket: Eight people injured

Eight people were injured by smoke fumes on Wednesday morning in Weingarten ( Karlsruhe district) when a burning sofa in an attic apartment was extinguished. According to the police, a heating blanket had burst into flames due to a technical defect and the fire had spread to the sofa. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire. According to the police, the emergency services treated seven injured people and took another person to hospital for treatment.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de