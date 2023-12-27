Skip to content
Burning Christmas tree causes apartment fire

A Christmas tree that caught fire led to a house fire in Altefähr (Vorpommern-Rügen district) on the afternoon of Boxing Day. Two people were injured, according to the police. According to initial findings, a woman lit a table firework in her living room. The fire spread to the Christmas tree...

A firefighter with helmet and mask.
Altefähr - Burning Christmas tree causes apartment fire

A Christmas tree that caught fire led to a house fire in Altefähr (Vorpommern-Rügen district) on the afternoon of Boxing Day. Two people were injured, according to the police. According to initial findings, a woman lit a table firework in her living room. The fire spread to the adjacent Christmas tree and then spread to the entire living room.

Two neighbors heard the fire alarm go off and extinguished the fire before the fire department arrived. The two helpers were treated for suspected smoke inhalation. All residents of the apartment building were able to return to their homes after the extinguishing work.

