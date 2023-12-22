Fires - Burning bottles thrown at house: 18-year-old in custody

He and possible accomplices are said to have thrown bottles with burning contents against a residential and commercial building in Trier: An 18-year-old was arrested on Friday on suspicion of attempted aggravated arson, according to the Trier police. The young man from the Trier-Saarburg district was remanded in custody.

Investigations into the motive for the crime and possible accomplices are continuing, the police added. During the search of the 18-year-old's home, officers confiscated further evidence.

On the evening of December 15, according to witnesses, two unknown persons had thrown burning objects against the facade of the house. Thanks to the intervention of the witnesses, the fire was quickly extinguished without causing any major damage, the police said.

Investigations at the scene showed that the unknown persons had thrown two bottles with burning contents against the house, which had smashed against the façade. There were no injuries, but the damage was estimated to be in the low four-figure range.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de