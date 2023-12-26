District of Neunkirchen - Burning Advent wreath: pedestrian prevents worse

An attentive pedestrian has prevented a major fire in a residential building in Eppelborn, Saarland. He became aware of a beeping smoke alarm and a burning Advent wreath in the building in the Wiesbach district in the early morning of Christmas Day, the police in Neunkirchen reported on Tuesday.

As the residents were not at home, the pedestrian alerted the fire department, who were able to extinguish the flames quickly. The candles on the wreath had probably not been put out properly, and a side table under the wreath had already caught fire, according to the police. The damage to property was ultimately estimated to be in the low three-digit range.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de