Bochum - Burning Advent wreath causes fire department intervention

A burning Advent wreath in a Bochum apartment called the fire department to the scene on Christmas Eve. The wreath caught fire in the first floor apartment in the Weitmar district in the early evening, according to the fire department on Monday. No one was injured. The emergency services were able to extinguish the fire quickly and ventilate the apartment.

PM

Source: www.stern.de