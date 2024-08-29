- Burglary suspect apprehended in Hamburg-Bahrenfeld area

Following a series of break-ins in Hamburg-Bahrenfeld, authorities have nabbed a suspect. A dedicated squad nabbed a 27-year-old at Altona station on a Wednesday, as per the police announcement. The individual is under suspicion for orchestrating seven burglaries and five attempted break-ins since mid-June.

The targeted properties, including houses, flats, and sheds, were all situated in Bahrenfeld, where the 27-year-old is presumed to live. During a raid of his residence, officers uncovered incriminating evidence, such as tools and pricey electronic devices. However, no incriminating evidence was discovered during a raid at another apartment in the Farmsen-Berne district, which the suspect is rumored to have used.

The suspect, under investigation for multiple break-ins, is believed to have resided in the area of Bahrenfeld, where the other targeted properties were located. Despite searching another apartment in Farmsen-Berne, no incriminating evidence was found linking the suspect to these other locations, suggesting a possible limited operation in the 'Other' area.

Read also: