Pinneberg - Burglary in Elmshorn retirement home: arrests

Two suspects have been arrested following a break-in at a retirement home in Elmshorn. Employees of the retirement home had heard suspicious noises early on Saturday morning and alerted the police, as the officers reported on Saturday. Shortly beforehand, two men whose appearance was described to the investigators had been in the courtyard of the building complex.

The police then discovered two men in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene who matched the description. The suspects, aged 21 and 22, had a small amount of narcotics with them and were arrested. During the break-in, several lockers in the staff changing room were searched and bottles of wine were stolen. It is still being investigated whether other items were taken.

