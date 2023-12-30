Wunsiedel in the Fichtel Mountains - Burglary in agricultural trade causes five-figure damage

Unknown burglars have stolen cash and tools worth more than 10,000 euros from an agricultural business in Upper Franconia. According to the police on Saturday, the perpetrators broke into the store in Marktleuthen (district of Wunsiedel im Fichtelgebirge) between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning via a smashed window. Among other things, they took chainsaws. A trailer with a timber superstructure also went missing from a nearby field.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de