Crime - Burglary at the fire department

Unknown persons have broken into several vehicles belonging to the Berlin fire department in a workshop yard in Charlottenburg-Nord. Nothing was stolen in the break-in on Monday night, as the fire department announced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Vehicles are generally parked without equipment and devices. However, major material damage was caused, with the result that the vehicles were out of action for a long time.

Post fire department

Source: www.stern.de