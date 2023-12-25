Skip to content
Burglars take two safes from a house

Burglars have stolen two safes from a detached house in Friedrichsdorf im Taunus. The strangers gained access on Sunday via a window on the first floor, as the police reported on Monday. They found what they were looking for in the study: The perpetrators took a smaller safe built into a piece...

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Crime - Burglars take two safes from a house

Burglars have stolen two safes from a detached house in Friedrichsdorf im Taunus. The strangers gained access on Sunday via a window on the first floor, as the police reported on Monday. They found what they were looking for in the study: The perpetrators took a smaller safe built into a piece of furniture as well as a second, much heavier safe, which they transported out of the house on a wheelbarrow. According to the police, the loot included a large amount of high-value jewelry, gold and cash.

