Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssaxonytoolwarehousebreak-inzwickaucriminality

Burglars steal tools worth around 27,000 euros

During a break-in at a warehouse in the Oelsnitz district of Planschwitz (Vogtland), unknown persons stole tools and materials worth around 27,000 euros. According to the Zwickau police department on Saturday, the thieves took 28 battery-powered tools, a mixer, several transport boxes and a...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read

Vogtland - Burglars steal tools worth around 27,000 euros

During a break-in at a warehouse in the Oelsnitz district of Planschwitz (Vogtland), unknown persons stole tools and materials worth around 27,000 euros. According to the Zwickau police department on Saturday, the thieves took 28 battery-powered tools, a mixer, several transport boxes and a large number of screws, among other things. The theft is believed to have taken place between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest