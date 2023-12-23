Vogtland - Burglars steal tools worth around 27,000 euros
During a break-in at a warehouse in the Oelsnitz district of Planschwitz (Vogtland), unknown persons stole tools and materials worth around 27,000 euros. According to the Zwickau police department on Saturday, the thieves took 28 battery-powered tools, a mixer, several transport boxes and a large number of screws, among other things. The theft is believed to have taken place between Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de