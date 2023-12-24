Dahme-Spreewald - Burglars lock 23-year-old son in his room

Unknown burglars have locked the owner's 23-year-old son in his room in a detached house in Niewitz(Dahme-Spreewald). The burglars then searched several rooms and cupboards for stolen goods on Friday and then fled, the police reported on Sunday. The father, who returned later, was able to free his son before the police arrived. The criminal investigation department has started the investigation.

Source: www.stern.de