Robbery - Burglars drive their car into jewelry store in Tegel

On the morning of Boxing Day, burglars drove a car into a jewelry store in Berlin-Tegel to rob it. According to initial findings, the perpetrators stole jewelry from the display, police said.

According to the report, the burglars drove their car into the store window of the store in Berliner Straße at around 5.00 am. After the robbery, they managed to escape. The police are investigating the theft. Further details, including the amount of the loot, were not initially given. According to a dpa reporter at the scene, forensic technicians and the fire department were on duty at the scene next to the Alt-Tegel subway station in the morning.

The crime is reminiscent of the flash robbery near Berlin's Kurfürstendamm boulevard in January 2019, when two masked men drove a car into the window of a jeweller's shop and stole watches and jewelry. They had driven into the store window several times to get in.

In June 2023, criminals smashed through two entrances in a shopping center in Lichtenberg with the force of their car to steal jewelry from a jewelry store. In November, unknown persons drove a car through the locked door of a jewelry store in Berlin-Steglitz. They smashed several display cases in the store and stole jewelry.

Source: www.stern.de