Storm depression - Bunker element topples onto the beach of Borkum

Storm "Zoltan" caused a bunker element to slide off a dune on Borkum onto the beach. This was announced by the Borkum police on Saturday on request. The bunker element is still lying on the beach. As reported by the "Nordwest-Zeitung" newspaper, the slide occurred on Friday night. The bunker element was uncovered during heavy storms at the beginning of 2022. The NDR also reported on it.

Source: www.stern.de