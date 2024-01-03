Flood zone - Bundeswehr prepares for deployment in Mansfeld-Südharz

The Bundeswehr is preparing for a deployment in the flood area in the Mansfeld-Südharz district. As a Bundeswehr spokeswoman told the German Press Agency on Wednesday evening, "all preparatory measures are being taken". Due to the high water level of the river Helme, the district had submitted a request for administrative assistance. According to this, 150 soldiers are to help fill and distribute sandbags for a week from Monday (8.1.). The application has not yet been approved. According to the spokesperson, a decision will be made soon.

The towns of Berga, Kelbra, Bennungen and the Sangerhausen district of Oberröblingen are among those affected by the flooding. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Minister-President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) also want to come there and to a sandbag filling facility in Berga on Thursday to get an idea of the situation. The district declared a state of emergency on December 30. Since then, the district has been responsible for central organization.

The town of Thürungen is particularly affected. The district had issued an evacuation recommendation there. The Helme flows from Thuringia into the Kelbra reservoir, then on through Mansfeld-Südharz and at Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth back to Thuringia in the Kyffhäuserkreis.

Source: www.stern.de