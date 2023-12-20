OVG ruling - Bundeswehr may continue to land at Tegel Airport

According to a ruling by the Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court, the German Armed Forces may continue to land at the old Berlin-Tegel Airport. The judges dismissed the complaint of a property owner in the second instance on Wednesday, as the OVG announced. According to the ruling, the woman rents out several apartments on her property, which is located around 200 meters from the military part of the old airport. Among other things, she had complained that the air traffic was affecting her property and harming the health of her tenants.

The background to the lawsuit is a so-called aviation permit. This was issued by the Federal Aviation Office to the German Armed Forces Air Wing after the operating permit for the decommissioned airport expired in May 2021.

Since 1998, the air force has been transporting people from the "political and parliamentary sector", as it was called. The permit allows up to 1,200 helicopter take-offs and landings per year. It is to remain in force until the infrastructure for the operation of the flight readiness unit is in place at BER Airport in Schönefeld - by the end of 2029 at the latest.

"The flight operations in question do not pose a health risk to the plaintiff's tenants, nor are they unreasonable according to the statutory standards set out in the Aircraft Noise Protection Act," the OVG stated in its press release. The permit was therefore necessary and lawful. "In particular, it preserves the necessary exceptional character and does not circumvent the legal obligation to only take off and land at airports." The OVG had thus confirmed a corresponding ruling by the Berlin Administrative Court.

Source: www.stern.de