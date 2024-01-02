Skip to content
Bundeswehr helicopter on standby due to flood situation

Due to the tense flood situation in Lower Saxony, Bundeswehr helicopters are still on standby. This involves a total of ten aircraft from the army, navy and air force, which are spread across several locations in the state, as the Lower Saxony state command announced on Tuesday in response to...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Sandbags and bigbacks are ready to be brought to the Hunte by helicopter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Storm - Bundeswehr helicopter on standby due to flood situation

Due to the tense flood situation in Lower Saxony, Bundeswehr helicopters are still on standby. This involves a total of ten aircraft from the army, navy and air force, which are spread across several locations in the state, as the Lower Saxony state command announced on Tuesday in response to an inquiry. So far, no helicopters have been deployed. Should a deployment be necessary, the helicopters could, for example, assist with evacuations and the transportation of heavy sandbags. According to the information provided, up to 1.5 tons of sand can be transported in one of these large bags.

