Emergency - Bundeswehr equipment could provide support during floods

Equipment from the German Armed Forces and Federal Police could also be used in the flood situation in Lower Saxony. This could involve transport helicopters, for example, which could be deployed if necessary, as state fire director Dieter Rohrberg said in Hanover on Friday. According to him, corresponding operational arrangements are underway. So far, this assistance has not had to be used. Lower Saxony is already receiving help from other federal states, said Rohrberg.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de