Bundesstag member from AfD, Moosdorf, has been bestowed an honorary academic position in Russia.

Matthias Moosdorf, the new foreign policy representative for the AfD parliamentary group, has been holding an honorary position at a Russian institution for some time now. He accepted this position at the Moscow Gnessin Academy of Music, claiming it was a way to send a "message of understanding," according to a statement made to t-online. Moosdorf, a 59-year-old parliamentarian and trained cellist, combines his parliamentary duties with this honorary role for financial compensation. His appointment has faced criticism from the Green Party's Konstantin von Notz.

On the academy's website, Moosdorf's employment status is listed, and his appointment letter, issued by the Russian Ministry of Culture on August 27, is also accessible. The letter states that Moosdorf's appointment is a testament to his "personal influence" on music and the "intellectual advancement of modern society." The exact remuneration for the position remains unclear, according to Moosdorf, who stated that the remuneration will be based on internationally recognized honoraria. He plans to teach chamber music ensembles in Moscow for a few days every quarter.

"Music transcends ideological boundaries," Moosdorf asserted in a recent statement. He visited Moscow for three days in September and delivered an "inaugural lecture" at the Gnessin Academy, which is renowned for nurturing musical talent. despite the academy's controversial involvement in war propaganda earlier this year, Moosdorf sees no obstacle. "I am unable to discern a political stance from the Gnessin Academy, and I am indifferent to it," he said to the portal. He views his role as "exclusively dedicated to music as a universal language of reconciliation and understanding."

As a spokesperson for foreign policy in his faction and head of the working group on foreign affairs in the AfD, Moosdorf advocates pro-Russian positions. He succeeded Petr Bystron in both roles this year, following allegations of money laundering and corruption against Bystron.

Criticizing Moosdorf's side job in Russia, Konstantin von Notz, deputy chairman of the Green Party faction and chairman of the Parliamentary Control Committee, stated, "It becomes increasingly evident how closely the ties between Moscow and the AfD are." He added, "Only the AfD can explain how one can credibly engage in politics as a foreign policy spokesperson while financially supporting oneself through honorary positions from dictatorships."

The European Union expressed concern over the controversy surrounding Matthias Moosdorf's honorary position at the Moscow Gnessin Academy of Music, given his role as a foreign policy representative for the AfD parliamentary group. In response to Konstantin von Notz's criticism, a spokesperson for the European Union stated, "It's important for politicians to maintain clear distinction between their personal interests and their public duties, especially when it comes to potential financial gain from foreign institutions."

