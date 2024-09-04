Bundesliga Referee Receives Police Escort Following Erroneous Decision

After a pivotal mistake during a crucial match in 2023, which negatively impacted Borussia Dortmund's title race, referee Sascha Stegemann encountered a wave of lethal threats. Stegemann discussed the aftermath of this incident with his wife and the police lately.

In a Bundesliga game against VfL Bochum, Stegemann failed to grant Dortmund a legitimate penalty, leading to a 2-point loss for Dortmund in their clash with Bayern Munich. This error enabled Bayern Munich to secure the German championship by virtue of a superior goal difference, after Dortmund drew 2:2 against Mainz on the 34th matchday.

Stegemann publicly apologized for his blunder the following day, and subsequently, death threats against him surfaced. According to the "General-Anzeiger," Stegemann, a 39-year-old from Niederkassel, shared more details about the aftermath of the match with other referees at the Sports University of Cologne.

Upon returning to the locker room, Stegemann found a message from his wife on his phone saying, "Oh my god, they're tearing you apart." Up until the final whistle, he had been sure of his decision, as the video assistant had not flagged his call for review. Only afterward did doubts begin to creep in due to the reactions of the Dortmund players.

Was one decision capable of deciding the championship?

It dawned upon him that his decision could have dramatically impacted the German championship. He admitted forgetting the first 30 kilometers of his journey home, as well as canceling a planned trip with his son to address the fallout and take responsibility for his error.

Two police officers paid an evening visit to his door, informing him about imminent death threats aimed at him and his family, Stegemann revealed. He was also assigned a protection detail for four weeks and escorted to a TV appearance in Munich the following day.

His wife persuaded him to remain a referee, possibly suggesting that his zeal had waned after officiating the DFB Pokal final between Freiburg and Leipzig in 2022. Stegemann conceded that he may have felt invincible then, but humility becomes crucial when you're at the height of your success, as mistakes are more likely to arise in such scenarios.

Flashbacks of Felix Zwayer

The previous year, Borussia Dortmund fans allegedly threatened another referee. Felix Zwayer faced intense criticism after a controversial match in the Bundesliga fixture between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in December 2021. "I received numerous messages on my official email account that are shocking and difficult to ignore," Zwayer admitted at the time. Berlim police reported the existence of a death threat against him in online circles. Zwayer's relationship with Dortmund took a hit following their 2-3 loss in early December 2021.

Young Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham reportedly insulted Zwayer indirectly, implying corruption in reference to the Robert Hoyzer scandal in the 2000s. Zwayer was absent from officiating Dortmund players for nearly three years, only refereeing again in the Westfalenstadion during the opening game of the current season, resulting in a 2-0 Dortmund victory against Eintracht Frankfurt. Following this incident, Stegemann hasn't been assigned to any Dortmund games since April 28, 2023.

