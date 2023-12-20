Home game - Bundesliga record possible: Wolfsburg must stop Harry Kane

A major challenge awaits VfL Wolfsburg in the last game of the year with German champions Bayern Munich and their top scorer Harry Kane. The top English striker could even break a Bundesliga record in the Volkswagen Arena on Wednesday evening (20:30/Sky).

Kane has scored 20 goals so far this season. The best score in a Bundesliga first half of the season is 22 goals and was achieved in the 2020/21 season by the then Bayern goalscorer Robert Lewandowski. The 30-year-old Kane can improve on this mark in the games against Wolfsburg, 1899 Hoffenheim and in the catch-up game against Union Berlin.

"He is an exceptional striker who is the number one in Europe at the moment," Wolfsburg coach Niko Kovac said of Kane. When asked how his players could stop the England captain, the former Bayern coach said: "We can only do it together. One person alone won't be able to do it. Because the quality around them is also exceptionally good. We have to close down the spaces well and try to keep it compact."

Match data FC Bayern Munich homepage VfL Wolfsburg homepage Team comparison

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de