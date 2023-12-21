Animals - BUND wants to stop the shooting of she-wolf "Gloria" in court

The Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland (BUND) wants to prevent the shooting of the so-called problem wolf "Gloria" in court. The state association therefore filed a lawsuit against the district of Wesel with the Düsseldorf Administrative Court on Thursday, according to a statement from the environmentalists.

In a general ruling on Wednesday, the district had issued a special permit to remove the she-wolf with the official identification GW954f after she had repeatedly scaled high fences and killed animals on the Lower Rhine.

In BUND's view, the decision is flawed and insufficiently justified on several points. For example, not enough attention was paid to the fact that the she-wolf is the only reproducing animal in the region and therefore shooting it would endanger the population.

BUND is also of the opinion that shooting wolves is not expedient. Rather, livestock farmers should protect their animals adequately: "As long as livestock farmers continue to refuse to make use of the necessary and publicly funded herd protection, which undoubtedly includes livestock guarding dogs, there will continue to be livestock kills, regardless of which wolf is responsible," said Holger Sticht, Chairman of BUND NRW.

Press release BUND

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de