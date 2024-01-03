Storm - BUND: State should acquire floodplain areas for flood protection

According to the environmental association BUND, the flooding in several federal states shows how important the preservation of natural floodplains is for the flood protection of towns and villages. According to BUND Thüringen on Wednesday, water can collect in floodplains and flow off at a reduced rate, which can ease flood situations. Rivers therefore need more space to spread out in flood situations. However, in Thuringia, where 80 percent of the water bodies are not in good condition, there are hardly any natural floodplains left. This is why the state needs to buy or swap land for floodplains, demanded the association's regional director, Sebastian König.

The German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu) expressed a similar view. On Wednesday, its Thuringian state association called for the establishment of a state fund for the purchase of land along watercourses and in floodplains.

BUND called for a ban on intensive farming in floodplain landscapes.n "It is unacceptable that valuable topsoil is regularly washed away and then dumped back onto the fields, only to be seen floating away again in a few years' time," König said in a statement. "This is not only ecological, but also economic nonsense."

Shortly before the turn of the year, a dyke on the River Helme between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt was opened in a controlled manner due to flooding in order to direct the floodwaters onto adjacent fields. This has so far prevented the village of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth in the Kyffhäuserkreis district from being flooded.

