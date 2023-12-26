Climate crisis - BUND criticizes the Senate's environmental and climate policy

The Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz (BUND) has drawn a largely critical balance of the environmental and climate policy of the new black-red Senate this year. Small successes have been contrasted with stagnation and setbacks, explained BUND state director Tilmann Heuser on Tuesday.

"Berlin needs a jolt to pick up the pace in the fight against the climate crisis and the mass extinction of species," said Heuser. "But what has been slow so far, but at least in the right direction, remains slow. Other issues are even being vigorously steered in the wrong direction."

Specifically, Heuser criticized, among other things, the new building regulations, which, according to the Black-Red government, should help to speed up the construction of urgently needed housing. Unfortunately, climate, nature and species protection are not sufficiently taken into account.

Heuser also considered the planned international ideas competition and the so-called citizens' workshop on a possible development on the edge of Tempelhofer Feld to be the wrong course. The ecological conversion of the transport infrastructure is being slowed down by the Senate, he said.

"The remunicipalization of the district heating network and the planned special fund for more climate protection could in turn be major steps in the right direction," said Heuser. "However, both of these billion-euro measures have many ifs and buts."

The BUND official described the fact that 8.5 million euros would be available at Senate level for the maintenance of Berlin's waters in the 2024/2025 double budget as a ray of hope. At least two districts have also earmarked their own funds for this. He also sees the 2.5 million euros in budget funds for a so-called repair bonus as positive. "This promotion of repairing instead of throwing away is an important contribution to resource conservation."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de