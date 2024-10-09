Bullock and Reeves join forces once more for a special 'Speed' commemoration showing.

The couple graced the event for "Speed" screening at Beyond Fest in LA, hosted by American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre. They were accompanied by the movie's director, Jan de Bont, for a discussion on their experience of bringing the beloved film to life.

The 1994 blockbuster featured Keanu Reeves as Officer Jack Traven and Sandra Bullock as Annie Porter, thrust into a high-stakes situation with a bus that would explode if its speed dropped below a certain point. de Bont revealed that 11 buses were used in the filming process.

Reeves jokingly highlighted the excessive number of cameras on the buses, quipping that he once counted 22 cameras in the front view. There seemed to be a camera dedicated to Bullock's hand movement and another for Reeves' turning moments.

The success of the initial release paved the way for a sequel, and recently, Reeves and Bullock sat down for the "50 MPH" podcast.

During their conversation, they expressed openness to the idea of a "Speed 3", with Reeves saying, "Well, you know, we'd totally smash it out of the park!" on the podcast.

The couple's appearance at the event offered a thrilling entertainment experience, filled with anecdotes and insider information about the iconic movie. With the possibility of a "Speed 3", fans of the action-packed series can look forward to more high-octane entertainment.

