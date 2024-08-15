Bulgarian President Radev signs law banning LGBTQ "propaganda" in schools

The enlightenment about LGBTQ content is now banned in schools in Bulgaria. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev signed the corresponding amendment to the Education Act on Thursday in Sofia. The parliament had already approved the ban on so-called LGBTQ "propaganda" proposed by the pro-Russian party Vazrazhdane (Rebirth) with a large majority the previous week.

The amendment prohibits the dissemination of information about "non-traditional sexual orientations" as well as an "identity deviating from biological gender". The ban is modeled after similar anti-LGBTQ regulations in Hungary. The English acronym LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer.

According to the non-governmental organization LevFem, the amendment now makes it impossible to combat bullying of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth in schools. The ban will also prevent the dissemination of "scientific information" about minorities among students, warned Radoslav Stoyanov, vice-president of the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee for the Defense of Human Rights.

70 Bulgarian human rights groups called on the president not to approve the amendment after the parliamentary vote, and 6,000 people signed a corresponding petition. The European Council for Human Rights also expressed "deep concern" and called on Bulgarian authorities to stop "discrimination and hostile rhetoric" towards LGBTQ people.

Homophobic ideology is widespread in the political debate in Bulgaria and in the media of the country. Same-sex marriage is not recognized in this Balkan country, and the EU member state has also not ratified the Istanbul Convention to combat violence against women.

In Hungary, speaking about homosexuality to minors has been punishable by a fine since summer 2021. Georgia also adopted a law banning LGBTQ "propaganda" at the end of June. Similar laws are used in Russia to suppress sexual minorities.

