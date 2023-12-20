Fire - Building shell on fire: Police suspect roof work as the cause

There has been another fire in a district of Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district) within a few days. According to the police, a fire broke out in a building shell on Wednesday night. A local resident noticed the fire and called the fire department, causing damage of around 50,000 euros. According to initial findings, the fire may have been caused by roof work carried out the previous day, which also involved the use of bitumen.

There are currently no indications of a connection to the other fires in the Forchheim district, said a spokesperson. On Monday and Sunday, a fire broke out in the cellar of one and the same restaurant. According to the police, there were indications of arson. In addition, a bicycle tire, two parked cars and a parked mobile home had been on fire in Forchheim since mid-November. The police suspect arson and arson.

